National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $71.85 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

