National Asset Management Inc. Sells 148,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,612 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $57.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

