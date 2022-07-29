National Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,144 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

