National Asset Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $209.33 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.