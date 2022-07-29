National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,067 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WINC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 360,316 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of WINC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

