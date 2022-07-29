National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 4.6 %

Equifax stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

