National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,190 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.