National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

