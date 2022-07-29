National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,822 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

