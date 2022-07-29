National Asset Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $399.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

