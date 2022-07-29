National Asset Management Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

