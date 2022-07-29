National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

