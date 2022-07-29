National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 567.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

DKS stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

