National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

SPIP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

