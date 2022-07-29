National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ACWI stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
