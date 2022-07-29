Nayda Rivera Sells 10,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $7,617,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

