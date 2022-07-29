Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Apple by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,996,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 112,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 233,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

