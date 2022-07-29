Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGFV stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

