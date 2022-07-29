Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,859,100. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

