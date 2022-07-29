Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

