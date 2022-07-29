Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 4,034.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,255,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $575.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.14. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $19.88.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

