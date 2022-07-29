Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

