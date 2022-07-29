Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $907.01 million, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

