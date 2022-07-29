Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227,743 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after buying an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $15,770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $11,950,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

