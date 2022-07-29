Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 623,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

