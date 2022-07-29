Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

