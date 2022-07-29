NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

