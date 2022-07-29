NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.
NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.