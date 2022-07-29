NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

