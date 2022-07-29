NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
