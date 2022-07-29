Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

OSH stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,902,250. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

