One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 62 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

