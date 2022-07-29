PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,382,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,285.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,954 shares of company stock worth $4,392,181. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.00 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

