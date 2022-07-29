Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of SPSC opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
