Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 91 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.33. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

