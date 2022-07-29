Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

