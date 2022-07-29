Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $192,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 226,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

