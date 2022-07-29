Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $209,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.12 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

