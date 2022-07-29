Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

