Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

