Piper Sandler Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $61.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,924,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

