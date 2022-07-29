Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.
Polaris Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
