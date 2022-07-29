Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

