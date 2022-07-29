Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

POOL opened at $359.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $418.93. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.78.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

