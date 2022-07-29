Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

