Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.
Microsoft Stock Performance
MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microsoft (MSFT)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.