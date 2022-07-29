Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.63.

MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

