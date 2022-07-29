Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.75 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

