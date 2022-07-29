Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.86.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

