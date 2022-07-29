Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,717 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 12.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Apple by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 112,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 233,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

