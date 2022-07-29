Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $219.43, but opened at $246.68. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $237.05, with a volume of 18,951 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

