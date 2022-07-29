Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.40. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average of $268.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

