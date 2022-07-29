Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

